Chichester care home celebrates resident’s 100th birthday

Recently, Kings Lodge Nursing Home in Chichester, part of the Aria Care Group, was filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt memories as residents, team members, friends, and family gathered to celebrate the remarkable 100th birthday of Morna Lang.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born on 5th August 1925 in Edinburgh, Morna’s early life took her from Scotland to Essex following her parents’ separation. During the Second World War, she proudly served as a Wren in the “Ops Room” — a role that demanded skill, precision, and dedication.

It was shortly after VE Day, in a London pub, that Morna met the love of her life. Their meeting was love at first sight, and when her future husband returned to Rhodesia, Morna soon followed, sailing across the seas to marry him. Together they built a life of adventure, resilience, and hard work — farming in Salisbury, enduring the challenges of drought, and later moving to Choma in Gambia, where they lived in a mud hut before their home was built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morna balanced farm life with raising her family, working in a chemist, and even growing carnations commercially. Her journey later took her to the Copperbelt and back to Rhodesia, where she worked in government, including a period in the Prime Minister’s office. Through political changes, personal trials, and her husband’s ill health, Morna remained the family’s steadfast anchor — the “column of strength” who held everyone together.

Kings Lodge Celebrates Resident’s 100th Birthday

With five children, sixteen grandchildren, and thirty-five great-grandchildren, Morna’s life has been rich in love and family. She delights in gardening, needlework, reading, listening to classical music, and above all, cherishing time with her loved ones. Her secret to a long life? In her own words: “Eat vegetables and always smile.”

To mark her milestone birthday, Kings Lodge hosted a wonderful celebration, with decorations, a specially made cake from the kitchen team, and a touching speech from her son. Her family also planned a special meal out, ensuring the day was filled with joy from start to finish.

Home Manager Sajila shared, “Today we celebrate the incredible milestone of Morna’s 100th birthday — a truly special lady who brings warmth and joy to everyone at Kings Lodge. Morna’s sweet and gentle nature, paired with her lovely smile, has a way of brightening every room and lifting every heart. It’s a privilege to have her as part of our Kings Lodge family, and we are so proud to celebrate this remarkable occasion with her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Lodge Nursing Home provides residential, nursing and dementia care on a permanent and short stay basis. If you are looking for a care home and want to find out more about our home, then feel free to call us on 01243 213 074.