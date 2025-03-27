Chichester care home celebrates World Poetry Day with time capsule event

Lakeview Grange, a luxury Cinnamon care home in Chichester, celebrated World Poetry Day, with an event ‘Voices Through Time: A Celebration of Words’, which culminated in the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Sarah Quall, burying a time capsule in the care home gardens to be opened on 21st March 2050

The intergenerational event included children from Kingsham Primary School who wrote individual poems for the time capsule about their hopes for the future. These poems were joined by letters from the care home residents about their past and present and their hopes and dreams for the next generation.

Commenting on the event, Jackie Cridlin, Home Admissions Advisor, Lakeview Grange, “World Poetry Day is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the art of poetry and its ability to connect generations through shared emotions, experiences and dreams. The event was an opportunity to bring our residents and local school children together to foster dialogue, creativity and mutual understanding. We hope that in 25 years’ time future generations will get pleasure and insight from the time capsule contents.”