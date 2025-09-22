Chichester care home creates intergenerational bonds through music, movement, and play

Recently, staff and residents at an all-inclusive luxury care home in Chichester started hosting monthly ‘Jiggy Wrigglers’ sessions at the home – which are fun, interactive, and educational sessions aimed at babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

The events team at Waterhaven Place, part of the Connaught Care Collection, extended an invitation to any local children and their parents who wanted to join the fun. They were encouraged to dance to music, play with sensory props, learn songs through finger play rhymes, and interact closely with residents throughout the sessions.

Organised in collaboration with Jiggy Wrigglers Chichester, an award-winning educational services provider, the team hopes these monthly sessions will help to foster strong intergenerational bonds between residents and the local community. Many residents reported feeling invigorated after spending time with the energetic youngsters!

Commenting at the inaugural session in August, General Manager Lynne Hudson shared her thoughts on the project:

Intergenerational Bonding

“What an amazing morning we had today at our very first Jiggy Wrigglers session! The room was full of music, laughter, and happy faces as the residents and little ones sang and played together. Intergenerational activities like this are so special – they bring joy and connection to everyone involved, and give our residents a valuable opportunity to share their wisdom with the younger generation.”

Research shows these kinds of fun intergenerational activities can have a significant positive effect for older adults living in care. They have been found to reduce anxiety and improve social connections for older adults, leading to improved cognitive, social, and health outcomes overall. In addition, participants often report feeling a stronger sense of purpose and life satisfaction after taking part according to self-report studies.

For the children, such sessions can also build confidence and social skills in a fun and supportive environment; whilst providing a rare opportunity to interact with older adults. Such sessions are also often associated with improved pattern recognition, memory, and language acquisition for younger children – especially when they are combined with active participation in musical activities.

Lynne Hudson again:

Fun and Games

“The science-backed benefits of these kinds of activities are clear, but its also obvious to anyone whose taken part in intergenerational work just how much of a difference it can make. For our residents, I think these sessions are a way to relive fond memories of raising their own children and grandchildren – or simply to feel helpful and nurturing for some developing minds. We therefore can’t wait to host further sessions at the home!”

Cathryn Turp, Jiggy Wrigglers’ Franchise Owner for Chichester and Bognor, also shares her thoughts:

"We believe that music and interaction with others can stimulate positive memories associated with happy moments in life. Upbeat music promotes physical movement and general mobility along with the release of endorphins, leading to laughter, happiness and a feeling of positivity. We live in a society where the care of people (young and old) is increasingly segregated, with limited opportunities for different age groups to interact with each other. I love seeing all the residents enjoying themselves and singing along with the little ones. There’s lots of smiles and happiness which is lovely to be a part of"

Jiggy Wrigglers is a UK-based company which was founded by Katie Clunn in 2008 in Hampshire. Starting as one class initially, the popularity of the sessions quickly turned them into a national franchise, and they soon spread to places like Southampton, Manchester, Wigan, Sheffield, Glasgow, and now Chichester.

By bringing these sessions on-site, the team at Waterhaven Place hope the home can become a regular ‘hub’ that local families can enjoy. In addition to the Jiggy Wrigglers sessions, the home also hosts regular community groups including ‘Steady Strides Monday’ (a gentle movement and balance class), ‘Mid-Week Roast Club’, and ‘Classic Film Fridays’ in the home’s on-site cinema room. All events are free and designed to support and engage older people from the local community.

To learn more about life at Waterhaven Place, please visit our website, or contact Customer Relationship Manager Cheryl Tyson directly at [email protected].