Chichester care home gives Glastonbury a run for its money
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chichester-based care home, along with several other Bupa care homes across the country, opened its doors to the community who were entertained by local choir group, Just Us, and a Neil Diamond tribute act ‘Feel Diamond’.
The event, dubbed Bupa Fest, saw residents and staff alike don flamboyant outfits – synonymous with music festivals. Attendees were also treated to exciting activities including an indoor strawberry fields picnic, balloon tennis, karaoke, and bingo.
Care home resident, Beryl Rowlatt, 85, commented: “It was a fantastic day. I loved the music, and it was great fun to have a dance and a singalong.”
Home Manager at Church Farm, Doreen Saunders, added: “We were delighted to welcome the local community, friends and families to join in our Bupa Fest event. It was a joyful day for all involved.
“Music carries a number of benefits including boosting mood, helping to relax and stimulating memory. We’ve made lots of new memories and hopefully brought up some old, fond ones for our residents, reminiscing on their festival-going days.
“It’s our ambition to create events which foster a fun and engaging environment for our residents and after the success of Bupa Fest, we’re looking forward to hosting further activities in the coming months.”
Church Farm Bupa Care Home is situated in East Wittering, Chichester, and welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care including early-stage dementia. For further information, please visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/care-services
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.