Chichester care home gives Glastonbury a run for its money

As festival season gets into full swing across the UK, Church Farm Bupa Care Home has become an unlikely edition to this year’s summer line-up.

The Chichester-based care home, along with several other Bupa care homes across the country, opened its doors to the community who were entertained by local choir group, Just Us, and a Neil Diamond tribute act ‘Feel Diamond’.

The event, dubbed Bupa Fest, saw residents and staff alike don flamboyant outfits – synonymous with music festivals. Attendees were also treated to exciting activities including an indoor strawberry fields picnic, balloon tennis, karaoke, and bingo.

Care home resident, Beryl Rowlatt, 85, commented: “It was a fantastic day. I loved the music, and it was great fun to have a dance and a singalong.”

Home Manager at Church Farm, Doreen Saunders, added: “We were delighted to welcome the local community, friends and families to join in our Bupa Fest event. It was a joyful day for all involved.

“Music carries a number of benefits including boosting mood, helping to relax and stimulating memory. We’ve made lots of new memories and hopefully brought up some old, fond ones for our residents, reminiscing on their festival-going days.

“It’s our ambition to create events which foster a fun and engaging environment for our residents and after the success of Bupa Fest, we’re looking forward to hosting further activities in the coming months.”

