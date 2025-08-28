Chichester care home honours VJ Day

A care home in Chichester has marked 80 years since the end of the second world war with a day of special events.

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road in Donnington, planned a day to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

The residents enjoyed traditional cream tea and reminisced and reflected on their own war stories and experiences.

Resident Mary Roe, 93, said: “It’s so important to remember VJ Day as many people fought and did not make it home. We need to honour and remember all those people.”

Residents at Chichester Grange care home commemorating VJ Day.

On 15th August 1945, Japan surrendered to Allied forces, finally ending the second world war. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the world, with people taking to the streets for spontaneous parties across the globe.

On the day, the home invited David Shannon, a resident’s family member, who shared his family’s experiences on VJ Day. David told residents how his Uncle Don was a bandsman in the Scottish regiment and fought in France in 1939 as a member of the ill-fated 51st, helping to defend the allied troops in Dunkirk.

Don was then taken prisoner by the Germans and was in a POW camp in Poland, where he remained until the war ended.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we wanted to honour those who and whose family were involved in VJ Day.

“We encourage activities that include reminiscing as it can stimulate memories of cherished times. We want to thank those who shared their experiences and helped us celebrate such a significant moment in history.”

