Chichester care home hosts festive Christmas card competition across three local primary schools

This week, new luxury care home Waterhaven Place brought some festive cheer to Chichester by hosting a lively Christmas card competition with three primary schools around town.

It included pupils from Rose Green Infants School, Westbourne House School, and Parklands Community Primary School, who enjoyed coming up with all sorts of creative and wacky designs.

The competition was fierce, but the team ultimately crowned Holly, a talented pupil from Rose Green Infants School, as the winner. Her charming design featuring a ‘Father Christmas Cake’ holding a sack of presents will now be used as Waterhaven’s official Christmas card for 2024.

Whilst Holly won the top prize, every runner-up will also enjoy a VIP private cinema experience at the home whilst being served popcorn and refreshments, served by their very own concierge.

Winning Card

Commenting on the contest, Head of Westbourne House Pre-Prep Caroline Oglethorpe said:

“We love art at Westbourne House, and our pupils really enjoyed taking part in this festive Christmas competition! Our two winners in the Pre-Prep are delighted their drawings were picked and they have prizes to look forward to. Thank you to Waterhaven Place for this amazing opportunity!”

Cheryl Tyson, Customer Relationships Manager at Waterhaven Place, shares her thoughts:

“Seeing the children’s creative energy and joy as they worked on their designs was a fantastic experience. All the pupils were a delight, and it was heartwarming to see the intergenerational connections during the event. Engaging with the community is a big part of what Waterhaven Place is all about, and we’re looking forward to hosting more activities like this in the New Year.”

Cheryl Tyson at Rose Green Infants School

Waterhaven Place, a new luxury care home in the Connaught Care Collection, will host its official opening ceremony in early 2025. Until then, the team is taking part in a series of voluntary initiatives and community outreach projects dotted around Chichester.

The team have contributed over 3,000 hours of voluntary work, supporting organisations like Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester Foodbank, Hearts for the Homeless, and many others. All of Waterhaven’s charitable partners will be invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony in early 2025, where the team will lay down plans for ongoing engagement and support.

For more information or to RSVP to the launch event in early 2025, please contact Cheryl Tyson at [email protected] or call 01243 975240.