Chichester care home hosts Roaring Twenties-style fundraiser for local food bank

Waterhaven Place, the newest addition to the Connaught Care Collection, recently hosted a dazzling ‘Gatsby Charity Gala’ to raise funds for the Chichester District Foodbank.

The 1920’s themed event was a glamorous evening of live entertainment, featuring jazz music from local band Lady and The Dukes, mesmerising hoop performances by Sabine the Aerial Artist, and an electrifying dance showcase by The Charleston Club.

Guests also enjoyed an exquisite selection of handcrafted canapés prepared by Waterhaven Place’s talented culinary team.

The event welcomed local businesses and members of the community, with the esteemed Mayor of Chichester, Sarah Quail, joining the festivities. Together, attendees raised over £3,000 for the foodbank, providing vital support for local families in need.

Aerial Hoop Performance

Since its inception, the Chichester District Foodbank has distributed over 64,009 food parcels, including Kids Lunch Packs for local school children.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, the Waterhaven Place team has been volunteering at the foodbank and participating in various charitable initiatives. Hosting the gala was a heartfelt way to give back and strengthen community connections.

Sarah Adams, CEO of Chichester Foodbank, expressed gratitude for the generous support, stating: "The generosity of Waterhaven Place and everyone who attended the gala will make a real difference to people in need across Chichester. We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to supporting our work and look forward to future collaborations."

Chichester Foodbank also recently launched ‘Bites on a Budget’, a free four-week cookery course designed for regular food bank users. These hands-on classes led by Waterhaven Place’s Head Chef, Anton aim to teach participants how to create nutritious, budget-friendly meals using staple ingredients such as rice, pasta, tinned goods, and seasonal produce. The initiative has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with sessions filling up quickly.

Guests enjoying the fun

With over twenty-one years of culinary experience in hotels, restaurants, and care homes, Chef Anton was delighted to share his knowledge and passion for cooking. He curated a selection of delicious and accessible recipes, including smoked paprika and chickpea soup, mushroom and mixed bean stroganoff and apple and fruit flapjacks.

Reflecting on the success of the programme, Chef Anton remarked: "This project brings together people who love food and enjoy the art of cooking. Our goal is to show that eating well and expanding your culinary skills can be affordable and rewarding. The response has been fantastic, and it has been a privilege to embark on this journey with such an enthusiastic group."

Waterhaven Place is set to redefine luxury care in Chichester, offering exceptional, all-inclusive living in an environment that prioritises both comfort and community engagement. Many of its voluntary partners will be invited to attend its official launch event later this year.