Chichester care home invites community for a merry good time

A care home in Chichester is inviting the local community to get into the festive spirit at its very own Christmas fair.

On Thursday, December 12, from 10am-12pm, Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, is welcoming members of the community to join residents and team members to kick-start the festive season with a special market ‘yule’ not want to miss.

Guests will be able to browse stalls selling a range of goods including Christmas gifts, decorations, charity cards and handmade jewellery from local businesses. Residents will be holding their own stall selling handmade Christmas decorations and cards. There will also be a visit from Santa himself, along with a variety of refreshments including everyone’s favourite festive treats, mince pies and mulled wine.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Here at Chichester Grange, we’re already getting our Christmas jumpers on and counting down until the big day – which is why we’re excited to be kicking off the festivities with our very own Christmas market.

“We strive to play an active role in our community, and we’re delighted to be opening the doors to our neighbours to enjoy the festivities together. Residents are busy preparing their stall and the event is a wonderful opportunity for them to reminisce over Christmas memories, share stories and meet new people.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for what we expect will be a lovely day for all – I can hear the jingle bells already!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

For more information about Chichester Grange, please contact Customer Relations Manager Jess Barrett on 0330 058 3250, or email [email protected]