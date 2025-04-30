Chichester care home invites community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chichester care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday 8th May, from 12.30pm-3.30pm, Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Portsmouth Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed garden party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Chichester Grange, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Residents in Chichester are all set to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

A live performance from local singer Mitchell Armstrong will get everyone on their feet as he performs songs from the wartime era, while buffet-style refreshments, offering a taste of the 1940s and 50s, will also be available.

Resident Brian Dean, aged 89, said: “I was nine years old on VE day and I remember the whole community coming together to celebrate in the local community hall.

“I lived in Romford, London at that time with my family. My brother was very young, so my mother didn’t go to work but helped look after local children for other women. Times were hard and rationing made life difficult with a large family. I will be joining the celebrations on the 8th to remember all those who lost their lives and relive the joy of the war being over as I remember it when I was a child.”

During the afternoon, a special Remembrance Rose will be planted in the Chichester Grange Garden in memory of all those who lost their lives during the war.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, so we’re looking forward to welcoming people for a special garden party to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome Mitchell Armstrong to get everyone’s toes tapping.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Chichester Grange as we mark such a significant moment in history.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

For more information about Chichester Grange, or to book a place at the event, contact Customer Relations Manager Jessica Barrett on 01243 969 937, or email [email protected]

To learn more, visit careuk.com/chichester-grange