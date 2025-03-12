Chichester care home invites local community to celebrate World Social Work Day

A care home in Chichester is inviting the community to a special lunch in celebration of World Social Work Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 18th March, from 12.30pm-2pm, Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, is inviting those who are currently working within the social work sector to book a space at a special free lunch to say thank you for their hard work and dedication towards caring for others.

World Social Work Day is observed on the third Tuesday of March every year and is a key date in the calendar for social care workers worldwide to stand together to advance an important message. This year’s theme is ‘Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing’, which emphasises the importance of caring and respecting across generations to build strong societies, sustain the environment and share wisdom for a better future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, guests will be welcomed into the home with a cup of tea and will have the opportunity to chat with residents and team members, sharing stories from their career and experiences, as well as thoughts on this year’s World Social Work Day theme. The home’s talented head chef will also be preparing a celebratory lunch for all of the social workers attending, with a special menu for everyone to enjoy.

Chichester Grange is calling on local social workers to join them for a special celebratory lunch

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We’re honored to be welcoming local social workers to join us for our World Social Work Day lunch here at Chichester Grange.

“This is a wonderful way for us to show our gratitude to those who work around the clock to care for others, including residents here at the home. It is so important that we make sure all the social workers in our community feel valued.

“To build on the theme of care and respect across generations, we’re also pleased to be able to provide everyone with the opportunity to share stories and connect with one another.

“We can’t wait to see everyone come together to enjoy a delicious lunch, make new friends and show our appreciation!”