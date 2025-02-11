Chichester care home resident reflects on his lasting love

Des Hodnett (82) has lived at Anchor’s Augusta Court care home for twelve years. Though he lives alone, the memories of his long and loving 45-year marriage to Viv, who passed away in 2010, remain at the heart of his story.

Des and Viv married in September 1965, at Eastergate Parish Church. Together they built a life full of love, raising three children and becoming proud grandparents to six grandchildren. When reflecting on what made their marriage last, Des credits love, care, devotion, and thoughtful appreciation. “It’s about understanding and supporting your loved one’s life ambitions, desires, and fulfilment plans, and working together to achieve mutual harmony,” he says.

Des offers advice to young couples starting their own journeys together. “Listen, discuss issues and learn from each other. Nobody is perfect, so you need to learn to compromise and go through life without bearing any prejudices.” Relationships require a careful balance of patience and thoughtfulness, he explains “when issues arise, take a moment to consider the consequences of any actions you take”. Advice from people who’ve been through it all before can also be invaluable, whether they be parents, grandparents, colleagues or friends.

Even in tough times, Des recalls the strength he drew from seeking support, particularly through his faith. “The church and local clergy can offer strength when life gets tough,” he says. “There’s comfort in knowing you’re not alone.” Through the years Des valued their community, recalling how he and Viv made sure to connect with the people around them, joining clubs and parent groups.

Des and Viv with their children

And above all, Des holds onto one principle that has remained constant in his life: Honesty. “Be honest with each other and with everyone you meet, because that’s the foundation of trust.”

As he reflects on his life with Viv, Des keeps their wedding photos close. “I have the one of our wedding in my room,” his words a quiet tribute to a love that has lasted beyond a lifetime.