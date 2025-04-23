Chichester care home residents celebrate St George's Day

St Georges Day Celebration was enjoyed by everyone at Nyton House.

Residents, Volunteers and staff all enjoyed an amazing day of fun, music, dancing and food.

We started the day by learning about the History and Traditions behind the story of St George and The Dragon. This was followed by an amazing roast beef dinner with homemade treacle tart and Ice cream made by Amy and her team which was delicious. Lunch was served by the amazing care team in beautifully decorated dining rooms, while wearing some very funny hats and glasses which the residents quickly wanted to wear as well.

After lunch we had quick quiz time before having an afternoon of entertainment from the very talented 'Alexis' .

So many residents sang along, danced and thoroughly enjoyed the day. Thank you to everyone who came along.

Fortunately for us no Dragons were spotted on the day!

1 . Contributed Pete looking a bit like Elton John ! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Michael in The Gables getting in on the act. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Geoff in his glasses Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Coach House enjoying Roast Beef for lunch Photo: Submitted