Chichester care home residents mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Kay Vevers
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:07 BST
What an incredible morning in The Gables, Nyton House, today to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Residents from across all communities their families and friends came together to enjoy the amazing voice of 'Alexis' who sang traditional songs from the era.

Veronica's Grandson Leon attended and was proudly wearing his service medals, Kay of course couldn't resist a photo !

The whole Gables Care Team dressed in landgirl costumes to add a bit of fun and to serve the delicious Roast Beef Lunch that followed.

Thank you to all the Gables Staff, carers and our guests who came along and enjoyed this wonderful and moving occasion.

Karen and Alex enjoying the day

Karen and Alex enjoying the day Photo: Submitted

The team all dress up.

The team all dress up. Photo: Submitted

Leon and Kay Head of Interaction

Leon and Kay Head of Interaction Photo: Submitted

Leon kay and Dennis

Leon kay and Dennis Photo: Submitted

