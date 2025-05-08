Chichester care home residents mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Residents from across all communities their families and friends came together to enjoy the amazing voice of 'Alexis' who sang traditional songs from the era.

Veronica's Grandson Leon attended and was proudly wearing his service medals, Kay of course couldn't resist a photo !

The whole Gables Care Team dressed in landgirl costumes to add a bit of fun and to serve the delicious Roast Beef Lunch that followed.

Thank you to all the Gables Staff, carers and our guests who came along and enjoyed this wonderful and moving occasion.

1 . Contributed Karen and Alex enjoying the day Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The team all dress up. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Leon and Kay Head of Interaction Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Leon kay and Dennis Photo: Submitted