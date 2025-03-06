Chichester care home residents raise £770 for homeless charity

Residents, families and team members at a Chichester care home have raised £770 for a city charity that feeds, clothes and rehomes people at risk of homelessness.

Colten Care’s Wellington Grange chose The Four Streets Project as their charity for the past year and staged a series of events and activities in support.

In one initiative, ladies at the Broyle Road home devoted their regular ‘knit and natter’ get-together to making 48 woollen hats and five blankets.

Resident and group organiser Jill Christison said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to make such items. We love to come together to knit and we know how important it is to help keep homeless people warm. We are only too happy to be part of the community support for the project.”

With blankets knitted by residents at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home in Chichester are, from left: Lesley Humphrey, trustee of The Four Streets Project; resident and knitting group organiser Jill Christison; Companion Antony Hampton; and Care Co-ordinator Ash Ngovu.

The items and funds were handed over to charity trustee and volunteer Lesley Humphrey who said: “When people come to us, the first things they ask for tend to be a hat, gloves and sleeping bag to keep them dry and warm.”

While ‘knit and natter’ produced physical donations for Four Streets, residents and staff at Wellington Grange also staged fundraising events such as markets and lunches.

Companionship Team Leader Lana Harmon said: “The Four Streets Project charity are not only providing a hot meal to over 7,000 people a year but now are working together with Stone Pillow and Chichester District Council to support and rehome as many people as possible. Our residents have been very happy to be a part of this community support.”

Wellington Grange is one of 21 homes owned and run by operator Colten Care, with the others located in Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire.

Each home nominates a main charity to support each year, leaving scope for other causes to be helped too.

Once residents decide on the charity, companions, social carers and other team members then enable them to contribute directly in meaningful ways such as making arts and crafts to sell at fundraising fetes, barbecues, galas, open garden days and other community events, and suggesting ideas for sponsored activities such as walks and quizzes.

The contribution of Wellington Grange helped bring Colten Care’s group-wide charity fundraising total for the past year to a record £43,220.

The amount is 29% up on the previous year’s charity total which itself was 43% higher than the year before.

It means Colten Care residents and staff have benefited charities and good causes by nearly £115,000 over the past five years.

As well as the Four Streets Project chosen by Wellington Grange, beneficiaries across the south include local food banks, conservation groups, animal rescue services, healthcare and disability charities and organisations helping children and the elderly.

Colten Care’s Chief Operating Officer Elaine Farrer said: “It is always up to our residents to decide which causes we support.

“As well as organising cash donations and raffle prizes, our teams help residents to do their bit through creative activities they really enjoy and that keep them fully engaged with their local communities.”