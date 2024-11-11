Chichester care home residents remember the fallen on Armistice Day

Marriott House and Lodge in Chichester commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent. They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two-minute silence, residents took part in our Remembrance Day Sunday Church Service, making poppy displays and listening to old wartime songs.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark 11th November and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts."