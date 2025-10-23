Chichester care home residents visit lifeboat station

Mini bus trip to Harbour Lights and Lifeboat Station.

The residents enjoyed a wonderful afternoon trip.

We drove to The Harbour Lights Cafe at Littlehampton and enjoyed a hot drink whilst watching the swans and boats going past.

We then popped over the road to the Lifeboat Station where we met some of their amazing volunteers who showed us these incredible boats and explained the workings of the multitude of equipment which they use.

Residents outside the Lifeboat Station

It was delightful to meet this amazing team of people our residents enjoyed it so much thank you for your time we will definitely be back soon.

#dementiacare

#rnlilittlehampton