Chichester care home spreads good cheer on World Smile Day

Giggles, good cheer and going out and about with gifts - residents and staff at Colten Care homes chose a host of positive, heartfelt ways to have fun on World Smile Day.

In line with the aim of the annual celebration - to perform simple acts of kindness to spread goodwill and make others happy - there were both individual acts and initiatives by entire home teams.

At Wellington Grange in Chichester, residents made flower bouquets, each accompanied by a small, handwritten wish tag with a positive, uplifting message.

Complementing the floral gifts, chefs at the Broyle Road home baked a batch of freshly made cookies to be shared too.

Wellington Grange resident Mamie Openshaw and Companionship Team Leader Lana Harmon with one of the bouquets due to be given out to an unsuspecting member of the public on Smile Day.

Team members Lana Harmon and Julie Dunwoodie then took the bouquets and cookies out to key locations throughout Chichester including the library, art galleries and cafés, distributing the gifts to unsuspecting members of the public.

“The reaction was priceless,” said Lana. “Some people were so surprised they didn’t know what to say, while others were visibly touched. It really made their day.”

Julie said: “It was a simple act, but it showed how powerful kindness can be. We were proud to represent our residents and share their messages of joy.”

World Smile Day was invented by the late American commercial artist Harvey Ball, creator of the original and iconic smiley face graphic in 1963.

The annual occasion is organised and promoted by the World Smile Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust Harvey founded in 1999 to support children’s causes.