Chichester care home supports Pancreatic Cancer UK charity with pyjama day

By Kay Vevers
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Pyjamas for PanCan Charity Afternoon at Nyton House.

Residents and Staff joined in an Charity Event in The Gables today for 'Pyjamas for PanCan' by wearing Pyjamas and holding a Raffle to raise awareness and funds for this amazing cause. Karen one of our Senior Staff members in The Gables has supported this Charity for many years due to the amazing support and treatment offered to her son Ben who is thankfully doing really well with his family around him and this incredible team of specialists.

Thank you to everyone who donated on the FB Giving page and brought raffle tickets on the day raising over £150.00.

The Nyton House FB page is still active if you wish to make a donation.

#pancreaticcanceruk

#dementiaawareness

Karen and Her Father in law Pete

1. Contributed

Karen and Her Father in law Pete

The amazing Karen and Jacqueline supporting this amazing cause in their pjs

2. Contributed

The amazing Karen and Jacqueline supporting this amazing cause in their pjs Photo: Submitted

Katie the Moo Cow !!!

Katie the Moo Cow !!!

Katie the Moo Cow !!! Photo: Submitted

Kay in her cow onesie who was a little hot on the day.

4. Contributed

Kay in her cow onesie who was a little hot on the day. Photo: Submitted

