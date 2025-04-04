Chichester care home supports Pancreatic Cancer UK charity with pyjama day

Residents and Staff joined in an Charity Event in The Gables today for 'Pyjamas for PanCan' by wearing Pyjamas and holding a Raffle to raise awareness and funds for this amazing cause. Karen one of our Senior Staff members in The Gables has supported this Charity for many years due to the amazing support and treatment offered to her son Ben who is thankfully doing really well with his family around him and this incredible team of specialists.