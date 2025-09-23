Chichester Cathedral announces major 2026 exhibition marking 60 years of John Piper’s iconic tapestry

In 1966, Chichester Cathedral unveiled one of Britain’s most daring post-war art commissions - a vivid tapestry behind its High Altar by celebrated artist and printmaker John Piper (1903–1992). Now, 60 years on, the Cathedral announces a major exhibition for 2026 to celebrate this ground-breaking work.

On display from 13 February – 15 November 2026, the exhibition will uncover the story behind the tapestry’s creation, the people and patrons who shaped the commission, and the artwork’s lasting impact on the Cathedral’s life.

Commissioned by the visionary Dean Walter Hussey (Dean of Chichester, 1955–1977), the tapestry remains one of the most significant ecclesiastical artworks of the twentieth century. Striking, colourful and dramatic, it continues to inspire reflection and wonder six decades on.

The tapestry consists of seven towering panels, designed to cover the oak screen behind the High Altar with bold, abstract imagery. Woven in France by Pinton Frères, the work reimagines sacred themes through a modernist lens, using graphic forms and vivid colour to depict the Holy Trinity, the gospel writers Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, and the elements of creation.

Produced by Chichester-based designers StudioMoo, the 2026 exhibition brings the story of the tapestry to life through personal correspondence, including between John Piper and Dean Hussey. It also showcases alternative designs for the tapestry as well as vestments designed by Piper, offering rare insight into the creative collaboration behind this iconic work.

The Dean of Chichester, the Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, said: “Chichester Cathedral has long explored and celebrated the Christian faith through visual art, with works spanning the building’s rich 950-year history. John Piper’s tapestry, dedicated on 20 September 1966, illuminated the Cathedral and was the source of both inspiration and some controversy. This new exhibition invites visitors to explore the imaginative and sacred journey behind its creation.”

Running alongside the exhibition will be a public programme designed to engage audiences of all ages, including a major community weaving event in February, talks and specialist tours. A complementary exhibition of new artworks by contemporary artist Alice Carter (ASHES TO FIRE, 13 February — 5 April 2026) will offer a striking dialogue with Piper’s masterpiece.

Full programme details will be announced in the coming months: chichestercathedral.org.uk