Chichester Cathedral invites families to create a monumental drawing for its 950th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This half term, Chichester Cathedral is inviting families to take part in Draw950 - a unique opportunity for young artists to create a monumental drawing celebrating the Cathedral’s extraordinary 950-year history. Part of the Chichester950 anniversary celebrations, this free, family-friendly event will take place in the Cathedral Nave on Saturday 15th February, from 10.00am to 3.00pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Bradberry, Creative Learning Officer at Chichester Cathedral, comments: “For one day only the Nave of the Cathedral will be transformed into a giant canvas. Stretching the length of the space, local families will have the opportunity to make their mark and illustrate key moments from the Cathedral’s remarkable 950-year journey. Our aim is for young people and their grown-ups to bring nine centuries of Chichester Cathedral to life through drawing.”

From the Cathedral’s construction to the completion of the stunning spire in 1402 (and its dramatic collapse in 1861!), through to the turbulent times of Henry VIII and the Tudors right up to the present day, the finished artwork will form a living timeline, connecting the past, present and future in a unique masterpiece that will set the stage for the Cathedral’s Chichester950 celebrations. Selected sections of the artwork will also be displayed for visitors to enjoy during the anniversary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw950 takes place the day after the opening of a new major exhibition at the Cathedral, Religion, Rebellion & Reformation. Running throughout the anniversary year until 15th November 2025, the exhibition explores the story of Christian faith in Sussex. It will provide a rich stimulus for Draw950, which will feature nine different questions for young artists to respond to - one for each of the nine centuries that the Cathedral has been at the heart of Chichester.

Draw950 is part of the Chichester950 celebrations

Rosie added: “We are delighted to welcome families to the Cathedral this half term to discover its vibrant history while contributing to our Chichester950 celebrations. Chichester950 is an opportunity to honour the Cathedral’s past and look forward to a lasting legacy at the heart of its local community.”

Workshop sessions and booking

There are five one-hour workshops running between 10.00am and 3.00pm on Saturday 15th February. The sessions are free, but booking is required via the Cathedral’s website to help manage resources and ensure the best experience for all participants. A voluntary contribution of £2.00 per child is recommended, which can be made either during the online reservation process or on the day via a donation box. The canvas for this project has been kindly donated by Selsey Press.

For more information or to book tickets, visit chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/draw950-free-creative-workshop-children-families-and-caregivers