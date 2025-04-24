Chichester Cathedral launches Write950 - a creative writing competition for young storytellers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of its 950th anniversary celebrations, Chichester Cathedral is delighted to announce the launch of Write950 – a creative writing competition designed to inspire children and young people across East and West Sussex to explore the Cathedral’s fascinating history, characters and sacred spaces through the power of words.

Write950 invites budding writers aged 4 to 18 to create original short stories inspired by the Cathedral – from its extraordinary past to its much-loved present. Young writers might imagine medieval pilgrims visiting St Richard’s Shrine, recreate real events such as the collapse of the Spire or dream up tales of modern Cathedral characters like Bertie the Cat or Wilfrid the Seal. They can even be inspired by famous figures linked to the Cathedral’s story, including composer Gustav Holst or Eleanor of Lancaster, immortalised in Larkin’s poem An Arundel Tomb.

The competition is delivered in partnership with literacy charity Children’s Bookfest, local authors Simon Philip and Ali Sparkes, and Waterstones Chichester. Together, they aim to spark imagination and nurture storytelling skills through four entry levels:

- Amazing Authors (ages 4–7)

- Adventurous Authors (ages 8–11)

- Aspiring Authors (ages 12–15)

- Ambitious Authors (ages 16–18)

Entrants must live in either West or East Sussex and be the correct age for their category by the competition deadline – Sunday 20th July 2025.

Simon Philip, Rosie Bradberry and Ali Sparkes at Waterstones Chichester

Rosie Bradberry, Creative Learning Officer at Chichester Cathedral, said: “Write950 is all about sparking imagination. From history and heritage to local legends, this competition invites young people to explore the stories that make this Cathedral so special – and create exciting new ones of their own. As a sacred and inspiring space, the Cathedral has been a place of faith, spirituality and storytelling for centuries. We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Children’s BookFest, whose support has brought brilliant children’s authors Simon Philip and Ali Sparkes on board to help judge the entries, alongside Waterstones Chichester who have generously donated fantastic prizes for the winners."

Entries should be no longer than 950 words – in celebration of the Cathedral’s 950th anniversary milestone – and must be submitted by an adult on behalf of the young writer. All stories must be original works of fiction. Writers are encouraged to take inspiration from the Cathedral’s past and present, including its rich history, characters, spiritual significance or well-known figures connected to Chichester’s story.

Simon Philip, author of popular children’s books including You Must Bring a Hat, said: "We can’t wait to see the creative stories that young writers dream up. Write950 is such a fantastic way to explore the Cathedral’s past while developing creative writing skills."

Ali Sparkes, author of the Shapeshifter series and Frozen in Time, added: "This is a brilliant opportunity to write your own piece of fiction inspired by a place that’s full of stories. Whether it’s a historical adventure, a tale of modern-day mystery or something completely unexpected – we’re excited to read them!"

Penny Tomlinson, co-founder of Children's BookFest (CBF) said: “Children’s BookFest is proud to be part of such a wonderful initiative. Ali and Simon are long-time supporters of CBF, and their passion and experience will be perfect for encouraging children to flex their creative muscles. Writing stories allows children the freedom to explore their own imaginations and in turn helps them to connect more deeply with the stories they read, hear and see; they are two sides of the same coin.”

Winners will be chosen by a judging panel made up of Simon Philip, Ali Sparkes, Katy Roberts from Waterstones Chichester, and Rosie Bradberry from the Cathedral. Waterstones Chichester is also generously providing a wonderful prize for each category – the opportunity to choose a brand-new book in the Waterstones Chichester store each month for a whole year!

All winners will be celebrated at a special event held at Chichester Cathedral in September 2025 – a chance to gather in this inspiring sacred space and honour the creativity of the next generation of storytellers.

The Cathedral will also be running activities throughout May Half Term to help inspire and encourage writers taking part in Write950. More details will be announced on their website soon.

For full competition guidelines, writing tips from the authors and submission details, visit https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/write950