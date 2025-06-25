Chichester Cathedral welcomes His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople

Chichester Cathedral welcomed His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople from 20 - 22 June 2025, who visited the city alongside other Orthodox dignitaries.

His All Holiness attended the Nicaea Received conference, organised by the Ecclesiastical Law Society. The event marked the seventeen hundredth anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, which produced the classic statement of Christian faith in the Holy Trinity known as the Nicene Creed. This significant milestone coincides with the local 950th anniversary of the Diocese and Cathedral of Chichester.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is regarded as the spiritual leader of the world’s approximately 300 million Orthodox Christians. Although the Orthodox churches are autocephalous (each has its own head and is not subject to the authority of an external patriarch or archbishop) the Ecumenical Patriarch holds the position of primus inter pares (first among equals) among the five major episcopal sees of the Roman Empire: Rome, Constantinople, Alexandria, Antioch, and Jerusalem. The first bishop of the see of Constantinople was St Andrew, one of Jesus’s disciples.

The see of Byzantium rose to prominence when Emperor Constantine designated it a second capital of the Roman Empire and renamed it Constantinople. Today, it is known as Istanbul, in modern-day Turkey.

During his 34-year tenure as Ecumenical Patriarch, His All Holiness has travelled extensively, making many pastoral visits around the world. He has spoken out against the persecution of Christians in many regions, including Turkey. He is also a leading voice on environmental care and the importance of ecumenical dialogue. Most recently, he has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and formally recognised the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

The Dean of Chichester, the Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, said:

"It is a very great honour for the Cathedral to welcome His All Holiness: a Christian leader of the greatest distinction and, in his office, successor to the apostle St Andrew. We are thrilled that the Patriarch and his party attended Evensong at the Cathedral, sung by the Cathedral Choir, and that he will be preaching here. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Ecclesiastical Law Society for making this possible."

Images courtesy of The Rev'd Gerry Lunch