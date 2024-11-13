Chichester Cathedral welcomes over 29,000 visitors to marvel at Mars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cathedral receives record numbers and praise ahead of 950th anniversary celebrations

Over 29,000 visitors experienced Chichester Cathedral’s exhibition, Mars, this autumn.

The installation captivated a diverse audience, including worshippers, pilgrims and visitors of all ages who came to witness the awe-inspiring artwork suspended in the ancient setting of the Cathedral. Measuring seven metres in diameter, the artwork, by British artist Luke Jerram, featured detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface.

Luke Jerram’s Mars was at the centre of the Cathedral’s popular autumn programme, that ranged from concerts and creative workshops, to storytelling sessions and unforgettable Evening Viewings set to atmospheric music. The overwhelmingly positive response, from both local and visiting audiences, has highlighted the unique role of Chichester Cathedral as a space for spiritual, artistic and cultural connection.

Mars Makers family workshop

The Cathedral’s dedicated staff and volunteers received praise on social media and in person, with many visitors expressing that their warm and welcoming presence significantly enriched their experience commenting…

“Visited Mars last night, it was beautiful. Big thanks to all your staff and volunteers…they were all so helpful and informative and happy to impart their vast knowledge…” Sophie, Facebook

“Visited Mars yesterday, amazing to see and the staff were fabulous.” Hazel, Facebook

“I just wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the staff and volunteers that delivered the Mars Makers event. Our three children attended and had an absolute blast (ha). The volunteers especially were so kind and attentive.” The Lodge Family

Storytelling under Mars

The Cathedral’s Visitor Experience Manager, Rebecca Lewry-Gray, comments:

“We are delighted that so many visitors were drawn to the Cathedral to see Luke Jerram’s Mars. Whether coming to join us to worship under Mars or taking part in one of our many events. A particular highlight was the performance of Mars: The Bringer of War from Holst’s The Planets by the wonderful Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. We hope people visiting Mars also had the chance to explore the Cathedral and discover the fascinating artwork, architecture and sacred history that is housed here.”

This record-breaking visitor turnout for Mars comes at an exciting time, as the Cathedral has also been named a finalist in this year's Beautiful South Tourism Awards for Excellence for its 2023 presentation of Peace Doves by artist Peter Walker. The nomination recognises the Cathedral’s commitment to creating inspiring and meaningful experiences, a tradition that will continue with its upcoming Chichester950 celebrations next year

Chichester950 will mark the 950th anniversary of Chichester Cathedral, honouring nine centuries of rich history with a series of events throughout 2025. The celebrations conclude in autumn 2025 with a spectacular light and sound show. This immersive installation will transform the Cathedral into a radiant display, celebrating nearly a millennium of the Cathedral’s heritage in a breathtaking fusion of light, sound and history.

For more information on the Cathedral’s Chichester950 celebrations, please visit: chichester950.org.uk