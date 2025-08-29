Chichester celebrates official opening of landmark destination play area

Chichester District Council has opened a new flagship ‘destination play area’ this week in Oaklands Park, Chichester — a vibrant and inclusive space, designed to offer a unique and exciting day out for children, families, and visitors of all ages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With support and additional investment from Chichester City Council, the new play area is larger than a typical play park and features a wide variety of physical, creative and inclusive play equipment. Designed to encourage longer visits, it offers a full ‘day out’ experience for residents and visitors from further afield.

The new space features a host of inclusive play equipment, including a tower with ramp and slides; basket, cradle and ‘you and me’ swing seats; and roundabout and trampoline. For younger children, there’s a climbing tower with net and slide; a multi-play tractor, spinner bowl, springer ‘bugs’, and stepping pods. Older children can enjoy a challenging climbing unit, zip wire, and supernova (round balance beam).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children of different ages and abilities can also test their speed and strength over an agility trail with an interactive play timer, or get creative with tactile, imaginative and musical elements.

Children of different ages and abilities can also test their speed and strength over an agility trail with an interactive play timer, or get creative with tactile, imaginative and musical elements.

“Our vision for Oaklands Park was to create a vibrant and inclusive space that brings joy to families, supports children’s physical, social, creative and emotional development, and enhances the city’s appeal as a visitor destination,” says Councillor Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council. “This is a fantastic new facility that will cater for a range of ages and abilities all year round, while also helping to boost the local economy by encouraging footfall to the city.”

The transformation is part of Chichester District Council’s £800,000 project to revitalise and enhance its five play areas in Chichester, creating fun, inclusive, and accessible spaces for children of all ages and abilities.

Mark adds: “Once again, I’d like to thank all of those who helped shape our play area plans — from the children, parents and carers who use the play areas and shared their ideas for improvements, to those who gave their views in our public consultation earlier this year. This project couldn’t have become a reality without the hard work of our Parks and Gardens team, and we are also hugely grateful to all of the local organisations and partners who helped deliver this project, including Chichester City Council for their support and additional investment in the Oaklands Park play area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Sean McHale, Major of Chichester, says: "Chichester City Council are thrilled to see the completion of the new facility in Oaklands Park, which will provide inclusive and exciting play for both local families and visitors alike. The City Council are to continuing to invest in new facilities to support our aim of creating a vibrant, thriving and active community, and it has been very satisfying to work with the district council to create such an impressive area that will bring fun, excitement and happiness for many years to come."

. For younger children, there’s a climbing tower with net and slide; a multi-play tractor, spinner bowl, springer ‘bugs’, and stepping pods. Older children can enjoy a challenging climbing unit, zip wire, and supernova (round balance beam).

The final phase of the council’s play area refurbishment project will focus on the Amphitheatre. Following consent from Historic England, work to refurbish this play area is scheduled to begin later in the summer.

Earlier this summer, the council reopened Priory Park, Parklands, and Whyke Oval play areas, following major upgrades and these have received a fantastic response. This followed a ‘light touch’ refurbishment at Florence Road play area back in the spring, which involved adding new inclusive equipment such as a musical play station and roundabout.

For information about the council’s play area refurbishment project, people can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/childrensplayareas; follow the council on social media; or sign up to its monthly email newsletter: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts.