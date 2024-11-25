Chichester charities on track to change lives

Two local charities came away from Goodwood Motor Circuit last week with a tidy sum to fund their projects.

Amy Hall from CancerWise and Catherine Cannon of the Goodwood Education Trust also enjoyed some exhilarating passenger laps with one of the circuit’s instructors – something they won’t forget in a hurry.

Talking about last year’s donation of £8,000, Amy said: “The money raised from the Goodwood Marshals has such a positive impact on us at CancerWise. It has enabled us to to continue supporting more people living with cancer as well as their families. We have been able to welcome more people into our centre – providing counselling, complementary therapies and support groups. We are so grateful for the fundraising and support we have received and continue to receive through this amazing event.”

Catherine added “The support of the Goodwood Marshals Club makes such a difference to the work we are able to do at the Goodwood Education Trust. Last year the Goodwood Education Trust worked with almost 3,000 young people from across West Sussex and East Hampshire. The support of the Goodwood Marshals Club enabled the Trust to help schools with transport costs, which is such a barrier to getting children outside into nature.”

The Goodwood Marshals team raised £26,000

The two-day event was organised by the volunteers of Goodwood Marshals Club, who have been a fixture at the historic circuit since 1998. Each year, the club hosts charity track days to give motor enthusiasts a late-season blast around the circuit.

Thursday’s snow delayed the start of the on-track action, but did offer rather magical scenes. It is estimated that £26,000 has been raised, which will be split between CancerWise, Goodwood Education Trust and to fund the running of the marshals club and its Rescue Unit.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Goodwood Marshals Club should visit their website www.goodwoodmarshalsclub.org.uk