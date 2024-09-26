Chichester charity for young people with learning disabilities completes successful crowdfunder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Together Our Community (TOC) is relatively new charity providing opportunities for young people (18-35) with learning disabilities to come together to build their skills to live, learn and work in the local community. The project was formed by two experienced education practitioners, Hilary Freeborough and Louise Collins, who between them have over 30 years experience in special needs schools.

TOC recently completed a successful Crowdfunder campaign to help purchase a new mini bus during the summer holiday following regular breakdowns of their existing bus and costly garage repairs. The TOC mini bus is crucial in allowing the young people they support to access work experience, learning/development and health/fitness activities working with local partners in the community.

TOC recognised that young people with learning disabilities continue to learn and develop once they leave school or college but need to be able access high quality activities and opportunities that allow them to practice and build on their skills as they progress towards future independence.

TOC operate weekdays where the young people will attend work experience placements supported by members of the TOC team. The team aim to provide the right balance of support to help the young people complete work related tasks safely but also to allow them to grow in confidence and develop new skills. The young people will also complete activities supporting the development of life skills and will take part in wellbeing and physical health activities during each day.

Hilary Freeborough, CEO of TOC, explained: The mini bus is so important to unlocking opportunities for our young people and allow them to travel safely across the district to take up work experience placements alongside accessing community based wellbeing activities. We are so grateful to to all our supporters that allowed us to complete a successful Crowdfunder campaign - big thanks go to Sport England but also local organisations including Chichester Lions and the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour. This would have also not been possible without our amazing TOC families who whole heartedly supported our efforts to hit our funding target and special thanks must go to St Paul's Church who recognised the importance of what we are trying to achieve for our young people from the outset."

TOC have big plans to expand the range of opportunities for young people with learning disabilities and with thanks to local construction company King & Drury and Cover Storey Architects have recently achieved planning permission to adapt a building in Chichester's town centre.

The building will be fully accessible and will provide a number of new training and development activities for the young people. The TOC charity continue their fundraising efforts to help support this exciting expansion and if you would like to help them you can visit their Crowdfunder page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/together-our-community-1206902 or via their donation page on their website http://www.tocommunity.org.uk/ .