Chichester charity receives vital support in The Fine & Country Foundation’s Autumn Grant Scheme

The Fine & Country Foundation has announced the recipients of its Autumn 2024 grants, totalling £52,400, which brings the grand total to over £1,006,000 donated to charities around the world since its inception in 2014.

Among the 36 beneficiaries two incredible charities, The Four Streets Project & One Foundation, nominated by Fine & Country Chichester, have been selected to receive funding to continue its vital work supporting vulnerable individuals in the community.

The biannual grant scheme, held in Spring and Autumn each year, provides a lifeline to charities tackling the issues of homelessness and poverty. With the recent grants, The Foundation continues its commitment to empowering organisations across the UK and internationally to make a tangible difference in the lives of those most in need.

Isabel Neighbour from Fine & Country Chichester said: “We are overjoyed that our nominated charities have been selected for this grant. Their work within the local community is essential, and this funding will help them continue to provide crucial support to those who rely on their services.”

The Four Streets Project

Charities have been under increasing pressure due to the rising cost of living and greater demand for their services in recent years.

The Fine & Country Foundation aims to alleviate some of these pressures by providing financial assistance, allowing organisations to focus on delivering their life-changing work.

Having reached the milestone of over £1 million raised in total earlier this year, The Fine & Country Foundation marks a decade of making a difference by deepening its support for charitable initiatives. This milestone highlights the collective effort of Fine & Country offices and supporters who contribute through regular giving and fundraising events.

“The Fine & Country Foundation’s dedication to tackling homelessness and poverty is more important than ever,” adds Isabel.

One Foundation

“For charities like Four Streets & One Foundation, this grant is more than financial support - it is a vote of confidence in the vital work they do. We are proud to play a role in helping them continue their efforts.”

As the year continues, The Foundation remains committed to raising funds and expanding its impact. To support The Fine & Country Foundation and its mission, visit www.justgiving.com/fineand-country.

