Chichester child cancer survivor Reuben gets gaming wish

Gaming is a lifeline for critically ill children... Wish 200 Week to raise funds for life changing wishes for children like cancer survivor Reuben from Chichester.

Make-A-Wish UK is once again bringing together gamers, creators and the games industry to grant 200 wishes for critically ill children across the UK.

Come co-op your way to an unforgettable Wish 200 Week this July 14th to 20th 2025 with Make-A-Wish UK. Celebrating five years of uniting creators, gamers, developers, and publishers, this year’s event promises to be an action-packed quest of live streams and experiences.

Creators who’ve assembled to create some multiplayer magic together include Tubbo*, MxZ Gaming, Watermunch, OwieBrainHurts, LucyJRobyn and Knightenator to highlight but a few. Audiences will be able to watch their favourite gamers stream challenges, and support in raising vital funds for Make-A-Wish UK.

This year will see a real-life version of the ever-popular game Overcookedsupported by publishers, Team17 and developer, Ghost Town Games, and Arena Media UK. Over the course of four hours, leading content creators will be taking part in Overcooked challenges to raise funds for Make-A-Wish UK including: Dan and Phil Games, Geeky CassieEbonix, Yammy and Theo (Blackpanthaa) along with former wish children and host AlicesPixels. Streamed live on location at a professional kitchen and taking place from 5pm – 9pm on 20th July on twitch.tv/makeawishuk, this is one to watch.

An increasing number of the wishes granted by Make-A-Wish UK each year centre around gaming. Rob Small, President and Co-Founder of Miniclip and a dedicated Make-A-Wish UK Patron who was a driving force behind the launch of the Wish 200 Week campaign, says:

Reuben's Dungeons and Dragon's gaming wish

"It’s incredible to see the Wish 200 Week campaign return in 2025 for its fifth year. What’s stood out most over the years is the way the gaming community comes together with passion, creativity and generosity, to support children who urgently need the joy and strength of a wish.

Right now, Make-A-Wish UK needs our help more than ever. For children whose playground has become a hospital bed, gaming wishes offer much needed connection, escape, and strength, away from medical treatments.

I'm calling on streamers, gamers, and industry partners to get involved and take part by streaming, fundraising and donating to help grant more wishes, sooner."

Gaming related wishes have a hugely positive impact on improving a young person’s mental health at a time when they need it the most. At age 13, after weeks of being unwell and spotting a lump in his neck, Reuben received a sudden cancer diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma. Years of missing out on school, friendships and gruelling treatment followed, which was made even worse by a collapsed lung on his 14th birthday. As his Mum explains -

“Gaming enabled him to explore new worlds at a time when treatment left him unable to do the things teenagers normally do. He discovered that role playing games were liberating as he could become a character in a fantasy situation who could do things he couldn’t do in reality.”

Make-A-Wish UK were able to create a bespoke dream scenario wish for Reuben to play his favourite fantasy game, Dungeons and Dragons, in a castle once he had completed treatment and was well enough to do so.

Jason Suckley, Chief Executive of Make-A-Wish UK says -

“For many critically ill children like Reuben, gaming is a lifeline. It provides them with a social outlet when they're undergoing long treatment cycles and are unable to attend school or clubs with friends; it gives respite and distraction from the challenges they face every day, and it offers a welcoming community where they can be who they want to be again.

We’re incredibly grateful to our campaign partners from the gaming industry whose support is truly invaluable in making gaming wishes come true”.

Campaign partners this year include Miniclip, Sony PlayStation, Ghost Town Games, Team17, Shure, Poncle, Arena Media UK, BisectHosting, RS Listen and Antstream.

For more information and the full programme of events taking place during the week visit Wish 200 Week 2025 | Make-A-Wish UK

Join the conversation online at #Wish200Week and #GrantWishesWithEveryGame