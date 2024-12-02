Chichester Christmas Market and Priory Park events start this weekend!

Residents and visitors to Chichester are being reminded that the city’s Christmas Market will start on Saturday, December 7, running until Sunday, December 15.

The market will take place in East Street and North Street, Chichester, and will feature around 50 stalls where shoppers will be able to browse a wide range of unique and festive products, plus a children’s fairground ride in North Street.

The market is being organised by external company Bray Associates, with support from Chichester District Council. It will run from 9am to 5.30pm every day, except Sunday 8 and Sunday 15 December (10am-4pm), and Thursday 12 December (9am–7pm) when the market and a mix of retailers will stay open for late night shopping.

Also on Thursday 12 December, visitors to the market can enjoy some extra Christmas magic with festive entertainment between 3pm and 7pm. This will include dance performances, a children’s fairground ride, festive lighting, and a snow machine outside the Assembly Rooms on North Street.

Don’t miss a visit to Father Christmas’ grotto, which people can find in East Street on both weekends of the Christmas Market (7, 8, 14 and 15 December). And on Saturday 14 December, Chichester BID is organising a Festive Family Day with V2 Radio broadcasting live throughout the day, free craft activities at various locations around the city, LED Samba Band and stilt walkers as well as elves from Santa’s Grotto at Chichester Festival Theatre — all of which will be taking place at differing times between 11am and 3pm that day.

Find out more about the Festive Family Day at www.chichesterbid.co.uk/christmasinchichester/

In addition, people of all ages will be able to enjoy even more festive magic thanks to a dedicated programme of events taking place in The Guildhall in Chichester’s Priory Park. The programme has been organised and funded by Chichester District Council to complement the market and to help bring people into the city.

The events include a mini pantomime experience created specially by local actors; Get Creative arts and craft sessions for families; a storytelling session for pre-school children; a family-friendly and also an adults-only silent disco to link in with The Novium Museum’s new exhibition, ‘I Grew up 80s’; a carol performance; a festive jazz café; and a relaxing festive soundbath by candlelight.

To find out more and book tickets to these events people can go to: www.chichester.gov.uk/festiveprioryparkevents

There will also be a beautifully crafted willow Christmas tree outside The Guildhall, which forms part of the Chichester BID’s Christmas Tree Stroll.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re pleased to be welcoming the Christmas market to the city centre and hope that people will come and enjoy spending time in the city centre — both at the market and seeking out the amazing independent shops we have as well as enjoying our restaurants and eateries.

“It’s also fantastic that we have been able to put on the festive events in Priory Park. There’s something for everyone, from adults to young children, so make sure you book your tickets now!”

During December, residents and visitors to the district can enjoy free Sunday parking at Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester. In addition, when using the Mi-Permit app any weekend in December, people can select two hours and get the third free in the majority of district council-run car parks. For more information about MiPermit, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/mipermit

For more information about how people can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas