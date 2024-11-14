Chichester Christmas market returns!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and visitors to Chichester city centre will be able to tick those gifts off their shopping lists when a nine-day Christmas market arrives in North Street and East Street on 7 December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market will feature a range of entertainment and food stalls plus a Santa’s Grotto where children will receive a free gift.

Shoppers will be able to browse around 50 stalls, which will be selling a wide range of high-quality products and gifts, including beautiful art, jewellery and ceramics; candles, toys, and knitted items; and Christmas wreaths. Organisers also promise a range of festive food, including mince pies, cakes, Italian panettone plus mouthwatering cheeses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market is being organised by external company Bray Associates, with support from Chichester District Council and will run 9am–5.30pm every day except Thursday 12 December (9am–7pm) and Sunday 8 and 15 December (10am-4pm).

The market will feature a range of entertainment and food stalls plus a Santa’s Grotto where children will receive a free gift.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, and Licensing and Events, says: “We’re really pleased to be supporting this year’s Christmas Market and have been working closely with the organisers to bring a quality selection of stalls.

“As a council, we know how important it is to support all businesses and we hope the market will encourage plenty of footfall during the festive season. The city centre has so much to offer, and we encourage people to explore the range of shops, cafes and restaurants.

“This Christmas, there is a huge range of events taking place, and as a council we are running a festive programme of events in the beautiful setting of Priory Park. Chichester Cathedral, The Novium Museum, Pallant House Gallery, and Chichester Festival Theatre are also running their own events and activities. The Chichester BID (Business Improvement District) has worked really hard to organise a fantastic festive programme this year a Christmas Tree Stroll and of course the annual lights switch-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s so much happening, so please make sure you head to www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson; and www.chichesterbid.co.uk.”

Sam Theuma from Bray Associates says: “We’re really excited to be running a festive market in Chichester this year —– we have lots planned and hope to bring lots of Christmas cheer to the city centre. Our stallholders are looking forward to meeting customers and sharing their amazing products with the public.”

Residents and visitors to the district will once again be able to enjoy a series of parking offers during the festive period. During December, customers using the MiPermit app will be able to take advantage of a weekend offer — if they select two hours during weekends in December, they will receive a third hour for free. This will apply across the majority of council car parks except the Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester. In addition, there will be free Sunday parking in Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester during December. For more information about MiPermit, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/mipermit

Residents can also find out more about how they can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’ at: chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas