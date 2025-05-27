Chichester Cinema celebrates successful Screen on the Green event
Crowds gathered on the beautiful Cathedral Green to enjoy a magical day of free film screenings.
Organised by Chichester Cinema, with support from Chichester BID and Chichester City Council, the event started with a 4.15pm screening of the Oscar-winning classic West Side Story (1961) with film fans treated to Leonard Bernstein’s unforgettable score against the backdrop of the historic Cathedral. Later in the evening, Alfred Hitchcock's I Confess (1952) with its gripping tale of faith and morality also captured audiences who gathered on the Cathedral Green.
Following the success of Screen on the Green, Chichester Cinema is now gearing up for the return of its much-loved Open Air Screenings in the picturesque Priory Park as part of Chichester International Film Festival. Running from 8 - 24 August 2025, the Festival will launch with a weekend of outdoor cinematic magic that suits all tastes—from cult classics to family-friendly favourites.
With five screenings over the three days, the weekend promises an unforgettable summer experience for moviegoers of all ages.
For full event details and updates, visit the Chichester International Film Festival 2025 website at chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk.