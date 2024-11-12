Chichester City Council hosts Remembrance Sunday

On November 10th, 2024, Chichester City Council organised a Remembrance event that saw over a thousand residents and visitors gather to observe the march, service, and two-minute silence. The event was a poignant tribute to those who have served and sacrificed.

The parade featured a diverse array of organisations, including the Chichester Army Cadet Force, Chichester Squadron Air Training Corps Band, Standard Bearers, Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, Royal Sussex Regiment/Queen’s Regiment, Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, Royal Military Police, 12th Regiment RA, Parachute Regiment Association, Sussex Yeomanry, Sea Cadets, Army Cadet Force, Sussex Police Cadets, Air Training Corps Contingent, Chichester High School Combined Cadets Force, Chichester Free School, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Chichester Scouts, Chichester Guides, St John’s Ambulance, Freemasons, Rotary Club, Lions Club, LGBTQ+ groups, and the West Sussex Fire Brigade. The parade was followed by the Civic Procession.

The service began with the assembly of Standard Bearers and contingents in East Street. The front of the parade, led by the band, was positioned at the end of East Street. The Main Parade then made its way to Litten Gardens, where Standard Bearers and wreath layers formed up at the War Memorial.

The Mayor and City Council Civic procession then departed from the Council House and arrived at Litten Gardens. The City Band ceased playing, and the service commenced, led by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Reverand John-Henry Bowden. The Royal British Legion delivered the Exhortation, followed by the bugle call “Last Post,” signalling the start of a two-minute silence.

The bugle call “Reveille” marked the end of the silence, and the “Kohima” was recited. The wreath-laying ceremony began with the Lord-Lieutenant laying the first wreath, followed by The Mayor, the Chairman of West Sussex County Council, Chairman of Chichester District Council and Chichester’s Member of Parliament. Sussex Police laid the final wreath, after which wreath layers were dismissed.

The service continued with the singing of the National Anthem, a blessing, and the singing of “Sussex by the Sea.” The City Council then left Litten Gardens and the Main Parade stepped off once more, marching back to East Street, where participants lined the route for the returning Civic procession. The event concluded with a final salute to The Mayor and dignitaries outside Unicorn House in St Pancras.

The City Council extends its heartfelt thanks to all the organisations involved, with special appreciation to Waterhaven Place Care for assisting City Council Officers in managing traffic and caring for visitors. To stay informed about the latest news and upcoming events, please visit the Chichester City Council’s website and follow their social media accounts.