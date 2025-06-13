Chichester City Council plants community orchards with support from Chichester District Council

The newly planted orchards include a mix of fruit varieties, selected to provide a sustainable, seasonal source of fresh produce for residents. As the trees mature, members of the community will be encouraged to pick the fruit and use it to create delicious meals and preserves—promoting healthy eating, community engagement, and environmental awareness.

“We are very grateful to CDC for their support in making this project a reality,” said Andrew Watson, Property Maintenance Manager at Chichester City Council. “Community orchards are a fantastic way to connect people with nature, enhance our green spaces, and encourage local food growing. This is a long-term investment in both community wellbeing and biodiversity.”

The orchards will be maintained in partnership with local volunteers and allotment holders, with plans to offer seasonal workshops and harvesting events as the trees mature.

1 . Contributed Chichester City Council planting trees. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Trees Planted Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Trees planted Photo: Submitted