Chichester City Council plants community orchards with support from Chichester District Council

By Paresh Limbachia
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 16:06 BST
Chichester, 3 June 2025 – Chichester City Council is delighted to announce the successful planting of new community orchards, made possible through funding from Chichester District Council (CDC). A total of ten fruit trees have now been planted across two key community sites: The Brewery Field and St Paul’s Allotment.

The newly planted orchards include a mix of fruit varieties, selected to provide a sustainable, seasonal source of fresh produce for residents. As the trees mature, members of the community will be encouraged to pick the fruit and use it to create delicious meals and preserves—promoting healthy eating, community engagement, and environmental awareness.

“We are very grateful to CDC for their support in making this project a reality,” said Andrew Watson, Property Maintenance Manager at Chichester City Council. “Community orchards are a fantastic way to connect people with nature, enhance our green spaces, and encourage local food growing. This is a long-term investment in both community wellbeing and biodiversity.”

The orchards will be maintained in partnership with local volunteers and allotment holders, with plans to offer seasonal workshops and harvesting events as the trees mature.

Chichester City Council planting trees.

1. Contributed

Chichester City Council planting trees. Photo: Submitted

