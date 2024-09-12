Chichester City Riders donation to St Wilfrids Hospice
We raised the money by celebrating the launch of our new club kit, CCR members were able to purchase their new jerseys at a discounted rate thanks to the club’s main sponsor, A2R Tooling Ltd. Members where then able to overpay for their jersey knowing that all monies were going to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, CCR’s chosen charity.
The Chairman of CCR said; “We had a fantastic response from the members on the launch of our new look kit and the idea to support our chosen charity at the same time, with their purchase of the jerseys being donated has been brilliant. I would like to thank our main sponsor A2R Tooling Ltd for helping CCR support St Wilfrid’s.”
CCR was formed to create a friendly, forward-thinking Chichester based cycling club catering for a range of abilities. Running regular weekly rides, along with other social activities CCR has plenty to offer, whether you're a regular cyclist or a seasoned racer. Chichester City Riders would be happy to meet you, so come join us for a ride!
