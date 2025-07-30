Chichester College students create summer sculpture trail in celebration of Cathedral’s 950th anniversary
The trail has been designed and built by talented Construction and Art & Design students from Chichester College, who are also marking their 60th anniversary this year. Each sculpture is inspired by the bold colours and meaningful symbols from Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary branding, including the dove, heart, fish, candle and cross.
Handcrafted during lessons as part of a unique cross-disciplinary project, the sculptures offer a vibrant celebration of creativity, heritage and community spirit.
As participants follow the trail, they’ll discover a letter at each location. Once all eight letters have been found, they can use the trail’s code breaker to reveal a mystery word. All correct entries will be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing hamper of goodies, with prizes kindly donated by local businesses including The Ivy Chichester Brasserie on East Street and The Sussex Bookshop on South Street.
Helen Loftus, Principal of Chichester College, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their creativity and commitment in creating these beautiful pieces for the city trail, supported by our fantastic staff. Their work not only celebrates our community’s rich heritage but also honours the Cathedral’s remarkable 950th anniversary in a way that invites reflection, joy and connection. I can’t wait to explore the trail myself!”
The project has been developed in partnership with Chichester BID, who supported the creation of a special trail map featuring both the route and fascinating historical facts about the Cathedral and city.
Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, said: “Congratulations to the students and teachers of Chichester College for this brilliant trail. It’s wonderful that they have designed and created these sculptures from scratch - they should be proud of their efforts. We’re delighted to support this initiative as part of the Cathedral’s 950th celebrations and the College’s 60th year.”
The trail is free to explore and runs until Monday 1 September 2025.
Trail maps can be downloaded from www.chichesterbid.co.uk.
To enter the competition, simply complete the trail, solve the mystery word and email your trail map with the answer to [email protected] by Sunday 31 August 2025. One lucky winner will be selected at random and notified by email.