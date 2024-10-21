Chichester College students talk to MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller spoke to first- and second-year students at Chichester College, in an event organised by A Level lecturer Ashley Crowson.

The recently elected MP spoke about her journey into politics and her experience of being an MP so far. Jess was educated locally and is a graduate of the University of Chichester. A question-and-answer session followed the talk.

“It is great to engage with young people in the constituency and to hear their views and ambitions,” said Jess.

“We are very fortunate to have such an excellent further education college in the city which provides a huge range of subjects for students aged 16 upwards,” she added.