Chichester College students talk to MP

By Carolyn Aldred
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 03:03 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 15:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller spoke to first- and second-year students at Chichester College, in an event organised by A Level lecturer Ashley Crowson.

The recently elected MP spoke about her journey into politics and her experience of being an MP so far. Jess was educated locally and is a graduate of the University of Chichester. A question-and-answer session followed the talk.

“It is great to engage with young people in the constituency and to hear their views and ambitions,” said Jess.

“We are very fortunate to have such an excellent further education college in the city which provides a huge range of subjects for students aged 16 upwards,” she added.

Related topics:ChichesterUniversity of Chichester
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice