Chichester commemorates 80th anniversary of VJ Day

VJ Day commemorates Japan’s surrender to the Allied forces, effectively ending World War II. The surrender was announced on August 15, 1945, following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and formally signed on September 2 aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. While the day brought relief and celebration across Allied nations, it also carried profound sorrow for the lives lost and the enduring impact of the war.

In the UK, VJ Day pays tribute to the sacrifices of those who served in the Pacific and Far East campaigns—many of whom belonged to the so-called "Forgotten Army," whose efforts were overshadowed by events in Europe.

Chichester’s commemorative service was led by Reverend David Nason, with an opening address from the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Sean McHale. The Kohima Epitaph was delivered by Tyrone Power of the Chichester Queen’s Regimental Society, followed by a poignant performance of The Last Post and Reveille by Alfie Hughes of the Chichester City Band.

Following the service, Reverend Nason blessed the Royal Naval Association’s commemorative tree, recently planted by Chichester City Council in memory of those who lost their lives at sea serving their country.

Preparations are now underway for Remembrance Sunday, which will take place on Sunday, November 9. Full details, including timings for the parade and service at Litten Gardens, will be published on the City Council’s website this autumn. Remembrance – Chichester City Council

1 . Contributed Reverend David Nason Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Tyrone Power of Chichester Queen's Regimental Association Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Alfie Hughes of Chichester City Band Photo: Submitted