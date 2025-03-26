Chichester community group Pregnancy Options Centre receives grant from St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation

In March, local community group, ‘Pregnancy Options Centre’, received news of a £2000 award from the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation. The local committee for the Charitable Foundation, (an independent charity supported by St. James Place (SJP) chose to support the important work of this Chichester charity, as part of their local grant-making programme. This award will enable Pregnancy Options Centre to offer free 1-2-1 counselling sessions, to those experiencing pregnancy loss and who are in need of support.

Established in 1997, ‘Options’ has 3 part-time members of staff and 10 dedicated volunteer practitioners who support clients through the charity’s ‘Time to Heal’ programme. Over 6-12 months, this client led support looks at key areas such as sharing your story, grief, anger, guilt, acceptance and moving forward. This supportive community group welcomes all those affected by pregnancy loss, whether this is recent or historic. Each year, the charity receives over 120 referrals, with demand growing.

Anna Madge, CEO of Options says: “This funding from the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation, will continue to bring the topic of pregnancy and baby loss to people’s attention. It will provide those affected a safe space to share their experiences, have time to reflect and process their grief. At Options, we recognise that loss can be complicated and that every loss is significant and individual. We are able to offer a range of free support services to those who have experienced any kind of pregnancy loss, including a termination.

“Pregnancy Options Centre would like to thank the SJP Charitable Foundation for their generous grant towards their counselling service and the difference it will make to local people struggling after a pregnancy loss. Grant funders who see the value in our work are vital to the continuation of Options counselling service, and this grant will ensure we are able to keep our services free and accessible to women and their partners in times of despair and crisis.”

Andy Hara, Managing Principal of Harbour Wealth Planning Ltd. A local Chichester appointed representative of SJP plc, who introduced the charity to the local committee, says: “It is such a pleasure to support local charities such as ‘Options’ as they make such a difference, and we are so very lucky to have this wonderful service and charity on our doorstep.

The community group also offers free, non-directive support to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy, giving them space to explore their thoughts and feelings surrounding their circumstances. The Centre additionally delivers sessions to children and young people aged 8 – 21 in local schools and youth settings on topics surrounding healthy sex and relationships.

If you or someone you know may need Pregnancy Options Centre’s support, you can visit their website at: www.pregnancyoptionscentre.org.uk.