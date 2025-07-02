Chichester councillor officially opens Bracklesham housing development

A brand new housing development in Bracklesham has been officially declared open by the Chair of Chichester District Council last week.

Councillor Clare Apel cut the ribbon at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Fossil Bay development in Earnley on Friday 27th June to mark its official opening.

The Barratt team were on hand to show Councillor Apel around the development grounds and showhome, including its sustainable features and open space.

Fossil Bay is a collection of thoughtfully designed homes ideal for families, first-time buyers and downsizers alike just a stone’s throw from the picturesque West Sussex coast.

Councillor Clare Apel said: “I’m delighted to officially declare Fossil bay open. It promises to be a brilliant place to live with a friendly local community, easy access to our stunning beaches and plenty of scenic walks and nature reserves.”

“This development not only addresses our housing needs in Chichester but respects the character and beauty of the area. It’s a pleasure to be part of something that will bring so many more opportunities for growth to our community.”

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, commented: “We were thrilled to welcome Clare and our local community to celebrate the official opening of Fossil Bay. We had a fantastic turn-out on the day and the development has had plenty of interest. I’m confident Fossil Bay is going to be a wonderful place for so many to call home.”

To find out more about Fossil Bay, visit Barratt David Wilson Homes’ website: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev002711-fossil-bay/