Chichester councillor shortlisted for award after nearly 40 years of service

A Chichester councillor, who has spent nearly 40 years helping her local communities and helping the lives of residents, has been shortlisted for a national ‘Lifetime Legend’ award.

Councillor Clare Apel, Chair of Chichester District Council, is one of five people that has been shortlisted across the country for the award at the LGIU and CCLA annual councillor awards. Competition was extremely tight with more than 350 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the wide-ranging work of councillors. The winner will be announced on 20 November at a ceremony in London.

Clare has been in local politics since 1987 and has been a part of Chichester since 1967 – representing her community at both the district and city councils. Her firm belief in human dignity and rights led her to become a founding trustee of Stonepillow in 1989, a charity in Chichester which helps homeless people to transform their lives. At the time, Clare was Mayor of the city. She used to meet with ‘the most amazing group of people’, who used to meet in her house every month to come up with ways to raise the £30,000 needed to support Stonepillow – which they achieved! She has been a key champion of this charity ever since, working with others to raise thousands of pounds to support this vital organisation.

“I feel very, very strongly about the successes that have come from Stonepillow – it really does just lift your heart when you hear about all of the people who have been helped and the difference that this has made to their lives. Homelessness can literally affect anyone – for a whole range of reasons – and it’s important that there is someone there to help pick you up and offer you the support you need if this happens,” says Clare.

Getting involved in community activities is Clare’s trademark. She has been a member of the Chichester Singers since 1980, the Friends of Chartres since the 70s, the local Amnesty branch for more than thirty years and is a founder of the ‘Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day, which has a very special place in her heart. Clare’s father was Jewish and many of her relatives died in the Holocaust. This has made her passionate about communicating this history and educating young people about this.

“It was started to commemorate the 6 million Jewish adults and children killed in the Holocaust - I feel very, very passionate about this. Next year, marks the 10th year of ‘Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day’, and we are all incredibly proud of the work that has been achieved over this time,” she adds.

Clare also played a huge role throughout the pandemic, working closely with local residents’ associations to make sure that people were aware of the support that was available.

“Clare truly is a remarkable woman,” says Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council. “She has made a huge difference to the lives of many, many people within both Chichester and the wider district, and there is no one more deserving of this award. Her contribution is much wider than just as a councillor, but in so many aspects of local life around Chichester. Clare has faced her own personal challenges over the years – but she has still continued to give to her local communities and create positive change within the areas she serves. We now have everything crossed that this will result in Clare receiving the national award for ‘Lifelong Legend’.”

In Clare’s words she feels ‘privileged to work for the city and district as a councillor.’

“It has been such a pleasure and honour to serve on the city and district council,” she says.

“The district and city are such amazing places, with incredible people – and so it really is an honour to be recognised in this way. I’d like to thank all of those who have nominated me.”

Established in 1983, LGIU is an independent, local authority membership organisation supporting officers and councillors across the UK, Ireland and Australia.