Chichester counselling charity returns to repaired premises after nine-month absence

A much-valued local counselling charity has officially returned to its premises in central Chichester, following a nine-month closure due to serious structural damage caused by a road traffic incident.

In October last year, a van veered off the road and collided with the cycle shop located beneath the offices of Chichester Counselling Services (CCS). The crash caused significant damage to the building, forcing all occupants to evacuate while engineers conducted thorough assessments and undertook extensive repairs.

Now, after months of safety work and close collaboration with the building’s owners and local authorities, CCS has reopened its doors at its original location, ready to resume full services.

“It’s a huge relief to be back,” said a spokesperson for Chichester Counselling Services. “This building is more than just bricks and mortar — it’s a safe, familiar space for the people we support. We’re grateful to everyone who helped us continue our services during such a challenging period.”

The return could not come at a more crucial time, as demand for mental health support across the region continues to rise. The charity, which provides affordable, accessible counselling to residents of Chichester and surrounding areas, is once again fully operational, with its team of professional counsellors and volunteers in place to welcome both returning and new clients.

In a statement, the building’s owners confirmed that all necessary safety checks and structural reinforcements have been completed.

“We’ve worked closely with specialists to ensure the building meets all safety standards,” they said. “We’re pleased to see the charity back where it belongs.”

To mark the reopening, CCS will host a small celebratory event later this month. The charity hopes the local community will continue to support its mission to provide vital mental health care for all who need it.

CCS is also running a recruitment drive for volunteer counsellors, tutors and students to their certificate training. Get in touch with them directly if you are interested. ccs-counselling.org.uk