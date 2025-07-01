Chichester couple toast win with a feast and friends

A Friday afternoon drive to the seaside was interrupted by a phone call with the news anyone could wish to start their weekend with.

Greatest Hits Radio’s Gemma Atkinson rang Gary Gruitt to let him know that he and partner Shirley could expect to see £540,000 in their bank account within the hour, after Gary’s entry to the station’s Make Me A Winner competition to win more than half a million pounds was chosen at random.

With the couple driving to their caravan near Battle, Hastings, the only plans they had for the weekend was to relax with friends and maybe enjoy a couple of cold beers to say ‘cheers’ to Friday.

Gary (59) said: “I’d only entered the competition on Friday morning and then it went completely out of my head as we got ready to go away. I was driving when the phone went and had to pull over to be able to speak to Gemma and slowly let the news sink in – Shirley was convinced it was a scam!”

Gary Gruitt.

After Gemma reassured the couple that the proof would be in their bank account shortly, they finally let themselves accept their amazing fortune and started the celebrations.

Gary continued: “I was in a bit of a daze – it still hasn’t really sunk in. We got to the caravan which is on a lovely small, friendly site - we chose as it’s so perfect for our family weekend breaks and only about 10 miles from home in Chichester.

“We have some great friends there and the owners are lovely – we kicked off the weekend by treating everyone to a meal out at our favourite Indian restaurant to celebrate and let it all sink in. Our friends are all so happy for us, so it was great to spend time with them and eat a beautiful meal together.”

Originally from Glenrothes, Fife, Gary’s first call was to his dad and Scottish relatives who were all in tears on the FaceTime call.

Gary continued: “Scotland will always be home to me, even though I love where we live now and have brought the children up here. The win will mean we can think about buying a little place up there so that we can spend more time with our family and friends north of the border – that’s always been a dream for me.”

As for any more immediate plans, Shirley (56) told Gemma live on air that her dream had always been to buy a Harley Davidson motorbike, but as Gary reflects, without a licence as yet, it might have to be a plan that’s put on hold:

“I said we could maybe start with an electric scooter to get her used to two wheels first!

“With older children who are in their 30s and 40s, we also have two girls aged 12 and 14, so never got round to planning a wedding. Now we’re thinking it would be lovely to get married in Scotland and then have a big party at home in Chichester with all our family and friends. It’s about time we got round to it, as Shirley has had a dress hanging up in the wardrobe for 15 years!”

With other modest plans, including the possible replacement of the family car, Gary is stoic in his ideas about plans for the rest of the win:

“What it means to us is complete peace of mind as we’re so close to retirement. It has secured the future for our children and there’s simply nothing more that we could have asked for. Peace of mind and the happiness of our family mean everything to us.”

