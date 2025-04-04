Chichester Crematorium announces chapel transformation
This project is part of the crematorium's ongoing commitment to providing a peaceful and beautiful environment for the local community of Chichester and surrounding areas. The improvements will include enhanced lighting, improved flooring and fresh soft furnishings to go alongside the recently upgraded screens for families to view visual tributes to their loved ones, all aimed at creating a more serene and welcoming atmosphere for families and visitors.
The gardens will remain fully open for visiting during this time.
“We understand how important this space is to our community at their time of need,” said Sean Valente-Cross, Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium. “Our goal is to create a more comfortable, attractive and modern environment for those who visit, and we are so excited to see the transformation take shape.”
For further information, please contact Chichester Crematorium on 01243 781816.