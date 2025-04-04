Chichester Crematorium announces chapel transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Crematorium is pleased to announce that it will begin an exciting refurbishment of its chapel, built in 1971, with work set to begin on Saturday 5th April 2025. The refurbishment works are set to take place over the coming weekends so that services will not be affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project is part of the crematorium's ongoing commitment to providing a peaceful and beautiful environment for the local community of Chichester and surrounding areas. The improvements will include enhanced lighting, improved flooring and fresh soft furnishings to go alongside the recently upgraded screens for families to view visual tributes to their loved ones, all aimed at creating a more serene and welcoming atmosphere for families and visitors.

The gardens will remain fully open for visiting during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand how important this space is to our community at their time of need,” said Sean Valente-Cross, Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium. “Our goal is to create a more comfortable, attractive and modern environment for those who visit, and we are so excited to see the transformation take shape.”

For further information, please contact Chichester Crematorium on 01243 781816.