Chichester Crematorium to Host Open Day to celebrate the total refurbishment of chapel – An invitation to learn, reflect, and engage

Chichester Crematorium is inviting members of the public to its Open Day on Saturday 19 July, offering a rare and informative behind-the-scenes look at how cremation services are delivered with care, dignity, and professionalism.

This Open Day aims to demystify the processes involved in end-of-life care and provide a welcoming space for community members to ask questions, explore the facilities, and better understand the role of crematoria in modern society.

What to expect on the day

Chichester Crematorium Open Day Flyer

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

•Take a guided tour of the crematorium

Including the chapel, memorial gardens, and crematory (where appropriate), with staff on hand to explain the process and answer questions with sensitivity.

•Meet the team

The refurbished chapel at Chichester Crematorium

Speak with funeral directors, crematorium staff, and bereavement professionals about the care and planning that go into each service.

•See behind the scenes

A respectful look into areas not usually open to the public, with explanations of the cremation process, environmental initiatives, and how remains are handled.

•Memorial and legacy options

Chichester Crematorium has recently undergone a full chapel refurbishment

Learn about the different ways loved ones can be remembered — from memorial plaques and gardens to digital tributes and eco-friendly alternatives.

•Support and resources

Access information on grief support services, funeral planning, and community outreach programs.

•Children’s activities and refreshments

A family-friendly atmosphere with light refreshments and thoughtful activities for children to learn about remembrance in an age-appropriate way.

A Space for reflection and learning

Sean Valente-Cross, Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium, said:

“We understand that talking about death and cremation can be difficult, but it’s an important part of life. Our Open Day is designed to offer transparency, reassurance, and an opportunity to connect with the community. Whether you’re curious, planning ahead, or simply want to know more about how we support families, you’ll be warmly welcomed.”

Event Details:

•Date: Saturday 19 July 2025

•Time: 11am – 4pm

•Location: Chichester Crematorium, Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7UH

•Entry: Free (no booking required)

For more information, contact:

Sean Valente-Cross

Business Leader

01243 781816

https://www.chichestercrematorium.co.uk