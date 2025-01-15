Chichester Crematorium supports local families with donations to Dementia Hub and Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Crematorium has begun the New Year by extending a helping hand to local families in need through donations to Sage House Dementia Hub and Chichester District Foodbank.

Over £5,000 was donated to Sage House in Tangmere through a nationwide metal recycling scheme, administered by the Association of Private Crematoria & Cemeteries. This scheme recycles metals recovered during the cremation process, with the consent of bereaved families, and channels all proceeds to charitable causes. A further £284.80 was raised during the crematorium’s Christmas Memorial Service, where families came together to remember loved ones while supporting local initiatives.

In addition, the crematorium collected 17.5 kilos of food—equivalent to 43 meals—for Chichester District Foodbank, which provides essential supplies to families facing hardship. The foodbank supports individuals referred by local agencies, helping them with emergency food parcels tailored to their needs.

Sean Valente-Cross, Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium, said:“The challenges families face can feel even greater at this time of year. At Chichester Crematorium, we believe in supporting our community beyond our day-to-day services, and we’re proud to contribute to the incredible work of Sage House and our local foodbank. It’s heartening to see the generosity of the families who attended our memorial service – their kindness reflects the strength and generosity of our community.”

The donations to Sage House will play a vital role in continuing their support for families affected by dementia. Lisa Hoare, Fundraising and Relationships Lead at Sage House, said:“This generous donation will allow us to continue growing our services and reach even more families in need. In the last year alone, we’ve supported over 3,300 people, run more than 600 wellbeing activities, and provided over 4,100 Day Break placements. The need for support continues to grow, and donations like this make an enormous difference. We are incredibly grateful to Chichester Crematorium and the families who contributed.”

The donations are already making an impact. Marie Wallace, Warehouse Supervisor at Chichester District Foodbank, said:“On behalf of Chichester District Foodbank, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the team at Chichester Crematorium for generously collecting food for us in the lead-up to Christmas, as well as to everyone who donated. The food gathered in December will provide approximately 43 meals for those facing hunger in the Chichester District, and your continued support into January ensures we can help even more people in 2025.

“We greatly value our partnership with Chichester Crematorium and look forward to working together in the future.”

In addition to recent donations, Chichester Crematorium continues to support families year-round by partnering with local organisations and offering a helping hand where it’s needed most.