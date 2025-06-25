Chichester District Council launches digital campaign to support Midhurst businesses

Chichester District Council is continuing its support for local businesses in Midhurst with the launch of a new digital marketing campaign. The campaign aims to promote Midhurst as a vibrant destination for shopping, dining, and leisure, and to encourage both residents and visitors to shop locally.

This additional support follows concerns raised about the impact of ongoing roadworks in the town — which the council is not involved with. The campaign will highlight that Midhurst is very much open for business and will also promote the town’s free parking periods.

Since the fire at the Angel Inn two years ago, the council has provided ongoing support to help the town recover. Over £300,000 has been invested in a range of initiatives, including £50,000 which was allocated to the Midhurst Recovery Group and used to fund a website; a Midhurst Business Partnership Coordinator; and a promotional campaign for the town.

The council has also offered business grants, training opportunities, and supported a number of events that have had a positive impact on footfall. It is currently exploring options to support further events in the future.

Shops in Midhurst

The new digital campaign will promote the message that Midhurst is open for business and will draw attention to the town’s free parking offer. This includes:

Two hours’ free parking per day at The Grange car park

at The Grange car park One hour’s free parking per day at the Post Office and North Street car parks

at the Post Office and North Street car parks Free parking after 6pm and before 8am Monday to Saturday

Monday to Saturday Free parking after 5pm and before 10am on Sundays

“We want to reassure everyone that Midhurst is open for business,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council. “We understand how challenging it has been for local businesses — first with the fire at the Angel Inn Hotel, and now with the current roadworks. That’s why we’ve invested over £300,000 in grants, promotion, events, and business support.

“This new digital campaign will help raise awareness of everything Midhurst has to offer and encourage people to visit and support their local businesses. We’re also considering further events, which we know have a positive impact on footfall.”

Harsha also addressed the issue of parking: “Following the fire, we temporarily extended free parking periods, but this did not lead to an increase in footfall and actually reduced turnover of spaces, which can negatively affect visitor numbers. That’s why we’re focusing on promoting the existing free parking offer, which we believe strikes the right balance.”

Midhurst boasts over 100 independent shops, cafes, and restaurants, and hosts a variety of events throughout the year — including a quarterly market.

“We remain committed to supporting Midhurst’s recovery and growth,” adds Harsha. “Our focus is on promoting the town to a wider audience and ensuring that everyone knows about the fantastic experiences Midhurst has to offer.”

People can find out more about Midhurst and all it has to offer at: www.thegreatsussexway.org/about-the-area/midhurst/