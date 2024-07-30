Chichester District Foodbank announces new temporary home in Petworth
This move follows a successful and happy tenure at the United Reform Church, which will no longer be available as the building is being sold.
"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support from Lord Egremont and the Leconfield estate team during this transition period," said Joanne Kondabeka, CEO and Founder of Chichester District Foodbank.
"Their generosity has provided us with a home at Upper Barn, ensuring that we can continue to serve the community without interruption’.
Starting August 31, the Foodbank will operate out of the Upper Barn. While this location provides a good interim solution for the exclusively delivery-based services, Chichester District Foodbank is still seeking alternative accommodations to better serve our community's needs within Petworth.
The Foodbank, which has been a lifeline for many in the community, has been incredibly fortunate to have been offered space at Upper Barn, whilst they continue their search for permanent premises. Community members who can help with finding a suitable location, or who know of any available spaces in Petworth, are encouraged to get in touch with Chichester District Foodbank.
''We are extremely grateful to our Petworth volunteers and the community at large for pulling together to keep a foodbank service in Petworth and surrounding villages'' said Emily Seex, Operations Coordinator at Chichester District Foodbank.
''If any local organisations can assist with the move we'd appreciate your help''.
