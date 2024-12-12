Chichester District residents reminded of how to contact the council over Christmas

Chichester District Council is reminding residents of the ways they can access council services while the contact centre is closed for the festive period.

The council’s main offices at East Pallant House, Chichester, will be closed from 12pm midday on Tuesday, December 24 and will re-open on Thursday, January 2 at 9am.

While the contact centre is closed, people will still be able to access council services online at www.chichester.gov.uk. If residents have a district council related emergency during this time, they should call the council’s ‘emergency out of hours’ number on 01243 785339.

All parking restrictions and charges apply during the holidays and Civil Enforcement Officers will continue to work through the Christmas period. However, the council’s parking administration office will be closed from 12pm on Tuesday, December 24, reopening at 9am on Thursday, January 2. Residents are asked to contact the team before midday on December 23 so that requests for parking services can be processed before the Christmas break.

After this time, residents can still access a variety of parking services online including buying car park season tickets and digital parking stays, along with applying for resident permits and resident visitor permits. People can find out more information at: www.chichester.gov.uk/parking. We recommend that motorists check the signs and lines before parking and always ensure that a valid exemption is in place.

Parking issues can be reported online at: www.chichester.gov.uk/applyreportpay. These reports go straight to the Civil Enforcement Officers on duty. To contact Parking Services, customers can call their out-of-hours messaging service on 01243 534500 or 01243 785339

If residents have any queries about roads, pavements, and street lighting, or need to report a fault relating to them, they can contact West Sussex County Council by calling 01243 777100 or visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk.

