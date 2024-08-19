Chichester District Scouts need you!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you ready to embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery, friendship and fun? Chichester District Scouts can offer an extraordinary opportunity for adventures, learning new skills, and making lifelong memories.

The Scouts is more than just an organisation- it is a community where both young people and adults can thrive. Whether you are interested in outdoor adventures, science, technology or community service, there is a place for you in the Scouts.

Currently we have a variety of team roles available with something for everyone! You will have the opportunity to help young people to learn to navigate the wilderness, camp under the stars and paddle down rivers.

Just recently, Chichester District Scouts have been having an exciting and eventful time!

In July, the Explorers embarked on an exciting adventure to Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Switzerland. During their trip, the Explorers engaged in various outdoor activities including white water rafting and mountain hiking, alongside fostering teamwork and international camaraderie whilst experiencing the stunning Swiss Alps.

In addition to this adventure, Liz Mace (ADC Growth & District Cub Leader) took on a thrilling personal challenge by participating in a charity skydive for Myeloma UK. Myeloma UK have been supporting Liz’s husband Andy (ADC Cubs) after his diagnosis last year. Liz raised a whopping £2,280!! This brave challenge truly demonstrated the spirit of adventure that Scouting embodies.

These activities reflect the dynamic and community-focussed nature of Scouting in Chichester District, as we continue to offer both leaders and young people opportunities for personal growth, adventure, and most importantly, skills for life!

Ready to start your adventure? Joining the Scouts is easy! Visit our website, or contact us at [email protected] to find out more, or to become a part of our inclusive community.