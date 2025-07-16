Chichester hair stylist Lilly is hitting high as a fundraiser

Charity fundraising has been at the heart of Chichester hair stylist Lily Martyn’s life for the past few months seeing her raise well over a thousand pounds so far with the promise of more to come.

She has already completed a challenging five kilometre run and on a lighter note, organised a highly successful cake sale.

Her motivation is strong and after achieving an impressive £1,105 for lung cancer research, she now plans to tackle a longer 16k run in October and raise money for a number of worthy causes, including an Alzheimer’s charity.

“I got into running in April and I really wanted to push myself, doing it for a charity,”

Lily with her cake sale supported by the team at Q Hair and Beauty.

Lily says. “When I was six, my much-loved Nan had lung cancer and unfortunately, passed away. That made a big impression on me and now I really want to do something to give back to people by raising money to help.

“The run at Brighton took me right out of my comfort zone, it was very hilly and hard going, but I finished it in 33 minutes. I was pleased to have done that and raised a good sum so that inspired me to do another one.

“Now I’m in training for a 16k run I’ve planned to do in October, in aid of Alzheiner’s.”

Twenty-two-year old Lily is a stylist with award-winning Q Hair and Beauty in Chichester, which has a strong record of helping good causes of all kinds.

“I've been at the salon for seven years.” she said. “I was just 15 when I started, doing Saturdays and the Q Tiger Club. I’ve always been impressed by how Q supports all kinds of charities.

“Because my run had raised a lot of money, I wanted to do something fun as well, I didn't want to stick to a limit of what I could do. I'm not best at being confident so I decided to push myself and initiate a cake sale.

“Everyone at Q was great and happy to be involved. The whole team helped. I baked, Zak made cupcakes, Penny brought in a cake and Lewis helped sell them - he’s really good at that.”

Lily has been committed to helping the less fortunate for several years, organising the Shoebox Appeal at Q at Christmas time.

“It’s for homeless people,” Lily explained. “You can get either one or two shoeboxes and fill them with all kinds of things which will make someone’s life easier - shampoos, toothpaste etc.“I think last year we did two, one for a male and one for a woman. We get everything together and wrap it up so they have something to open on Christmas, letting them know someone is thinking about them.

“We’ll be doing it again this year and hope to reach out to some brands we stock to see if they can donate anything to help.

“My aim is to go on raising as much as possible for various charities. I want to support more than one because we are all affected by different issues so I think it’s important to help different charities who tackle such issues, giving people the choice of which they want to donate to.

“It can be hard work, but absolutely you can do it if you put in the time and effort.”

Director at Q Hair and Beauty, Dawn Lawrence said ‘It’s a pleasure to see one of our team enjoy spreading kindness, a quality at the core of everything we do at Q’.

For more information on Q Hair and Beauty visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk